Tatis hits 50th career homer, Padres rout Mariners 16-1

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. has a knack for coming up big after missing time with injury and illness. In two games back after being sidelined by COVID-19, the star shortstop has homered twice, driven in six runs and made history. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...

www.ftimes.com
#Mariners#Padres#San Diego#Hits#Ap#Associated Press#San Diego#Star#Made History#Time#Copyright
