Bitcoin ends volatile week as US and Chinese regulatory concerns rattle markets

By Bloomberg
thenationalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin whipsawed heading into the weekend after a fresh warning from Chinese officials over cracking down on cryptocurrencies. The largest digital currency fell as much as 10 per cent late on Friday, trading to as low as $33,550 before rebounding to as high as $38,133. The coin almost hit $30,000 earlier in the week, after ending at $49,100 on May 14.

Elon Musk
