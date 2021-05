Non-life insurance and the related worlds of reinsurance and “retrocession” (the reinsurance of reinsurance) may be alien to many investors – and they will simply choose to ignore them as a result, thanks to the (eminently sensible) maxim that you should invest only in what you understand. They are areas that this column rarely touches either, but in the case of Lancashire there just could be an opportunity to harvest welcome income and accrue capital gains at the same time.