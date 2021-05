Central American families continue to surge across the southern border of the U.S., seeking a decent life free of hunger and fear. The largest group is coming from Honduras. It's the second poorest country in the hemisphere, and it's been hit by a multitude of calamities from the pandemic to back-to-back major hurricanes. NPR's John Burnett has been looking into the exodus, and he joins us now from San Pedro Sula. Welcome back, John.