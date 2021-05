IDAHO FALLS – The Blackfoot Broncos saw their high school baseball season come to a crashing end on Saturday, when the Bonneville Bees scored a pair of runs on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Blackfoot 10-9 and take the best-of-three series from the Blackfoot squad 3-2. The series began on Thursday, when the Broncos blasted the Bees 9-1, before Bonneville came back to take the nightcap 9-3 later that evening. Had the Broncos been able to take care of business, the most recent game would have never had to be played.