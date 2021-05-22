newsbreak-logo
Brown County, MN

BSWCD Local Work Group meeting

Journal
 5 days ago

SLEEPY EYE — The Brown Soil and Water Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service office of Brown County are holding a Local Work Group meeting to seek community input on conservation priorities in the region. This annual meeting provides an opportunity for landowners and people with an interest...

www.nujournal.com
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Brown County, MNknuj.net

Brown Couny property tax reminder

The Brown Auditor-Treasurer’s office would like to remind property owners that first-half taxes are due Today (May 17th). “The Brown County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office would like to remind County property owners that all personal and first half residential, commercial and Ag real estate property taxes are due today, May 17th. To avoid penalty, property taxes can be paid in person at the Auditor-Treasurer office, located on the 2nd floor of the Brown County Courthouse or at the Brown County License Bureau, located at 1900 N Franklin, between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm, mailed and postmarked by May 17th, or placed in the drop box located in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot off Washington Street in New Ulm. Property taxes can also be paid online or by phone using an eCheck, debit or credit card. For more information on ePay, refer to your property tax statement or visit Brown County’s website www.co.brown.mn.us.”
North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
Brown County, MNJournal

Commissioners consider making A-T job an appointed post

NEW ULM — Brown County commissioners will consider a resolution Tuesday to change the auditor-treasurer (A-T) position from an elected to an appointed position. Commissioners convened a public hearing on April 27 to consider changing the A-T position from elected to appointed. After considerable discussion, a motion to table the vote for a future meeting carried unanimously.
Brown County, MNJournal

SPOTS seeking new members

NEW ULM — The Brown County SPOTS organization is looking for new members. Every year, some members graduate and new members join. Currently, SPOTS has 15 members across Brown County, but the organization can always use more. SPOTS stands for Students Performing on Tough Situations. For over 22 years, Brown...
Brown County, MNJournal

HCHY Arts Council looking for new members

NEW ULM — Healthy Community Healthy Youths (HCHY) is looking to recruit students to a new Art Council this summer. Brown County students in 7th through 12th Grade are welcome to join the group. Students who are in 6th grade now, but will be in 7th grade in the fall are also welcome. Members of the Art Council will help design and paint different projects around the county, starting with the New Ulm Library’s book drop-off.
New Ulm, MNJournal

COVID 19 Vaccination Clinics May 21, 22

NEW ULM — Brown County Public Health hosts May 21 and 22 COVID-19 vaccination clinics. A Moderna vaccine clinic will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 21. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. A Phizer vaccine clinic is set for Saturday May 22nd 2021...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Looft talks of chamber programs; LWV honors Prochniak

NEW ULM — The bands are coming back to New Ulm this year. New Ulm Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Looft told the New Ulm League of Women Voters Tuesday that bands are being booked for 2021 Bavarian Blast and Oktoberfest events. In addition, ticket details and COVID-19 safety plans are being worked out.
Sleepy Eye, MNJournal

SE City Council tables ATV, snowmobile ordinance

SLEEPY EYE — Citing the need for more research, the Sleepy Eye City Council tabled an ordinance regulating ATV (all-terrain vehicles) and snowmobiles on city roads Tuesday. Ordinance 184 would prohibit ATV or snowmobile operation on a city road except to travel from the owner’s residence or where the ATV or snowmobile is stored, in a direct route, and crossing to and from a destination, provided it is where the vehicles may be lawfully operated. The ordinance includes a 10 mph speed limit and ATVs and snowmobiles would not be driven in the city between midnight and 7 a.m.
Brown County, MNJournal

Brown Co. vaccination clinic Thursday

NEW ULM — Brown County Public hosts a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone age 18 or older from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday, May 13, at the New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 Franklin St. N. Appointments are required. Make an appointment by calling 507-233-6820 or visit https://www.co.brown.mn.us/. If the clinic...
Hanska, MNJournal

Hanska Library Board member asks for public input on library future

HANSKA — The future status of the Hanska Community Library is in question. Hanska Library Board member Deanna Zea is asking patrons and friends of the Hanska Public Library to attend a Monday, May 10 Hanska City Council meeting. Zea’s concerns included the notion that the City of Hanska spends...
Brown County, MNSentinel

Getting to 70 percent

About 60% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. State officials would like the figure to get to 70%. One would think getting to 70 from 60 would be relatively easy, especially given that the supply of vaccines is up and the state is even encouraging walk-in vaccinations.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Counties combine for smallest uptick in new COVID-19 cases in 2021

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for only 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest daily total so far in 2021. The 14 new cases in six counties came after all nine south-central counties combined for 35 on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. While the low totals are encouraging, Mondays and Tuesdays regularly have much lower case numbers than other days due to reporting lags from the weekend.
Brown County, MNJournal

Public Notices, May 7, 2021

Notice is hereby given per Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 116, and Martin County’s feedlot ordinance, that Mark Evers has made an application to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency / County of Brown for a permit to build a new feedlot. The new feedlot will be in the SE ™ of the...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Brown Co. Public Health hosts COVID clinics

NEW ULM — Brown County Public Health has appointments available for COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursday, May 6, 13. Clinics will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 Franklin St. N. Appointments can be made online at https://publichealthimmunizations/as.me/May6 and May13 or by calling 507-233-6820.
Brown County, MNJournal

Board OKs county as fiscal agent

NEW ULM — Brown County commissioners unanimously approved authorizing the county to act as the fiscal agent to take advantage of bulk radio purchase savings Tuesday. Action came on commissioner Dave Borchert’s motion, seconded by Jeff Veerkamp. Many county departments are considering either upgrading their ARMER 800 MHz radios or...
Brown County, MNJournal

Auditor/Treasurer clarification

Recently, we wrote about the issue of converting the office of the Brown County Auditor/Treasurer from an elected position to an appointed position. We said that if Brown County Commissioners pass it, it would go to a referendum. That is not quite right. If the commissioners pass a resolution to do it, they will need 4 votes to do so. The public then has 30 days after the passage of the resolution to submit a petition for a referendum on the issue, which must be signed by at least 10 percent of the voters in the county.
Brown County, MNJournal

Brown County Museum to reopen May 11

NEW ULM — The Brown County Museum will reopen on Tuesday, May 11, after being closed to the public for 14 months. All visitors will be required to wear masks and distance. While the museum was closed, new exhibits were installed and the museum store and reception area were relocated. Merchandise for children was added to the museum store selections.
Brown County, MNknuj.net

Commissioners to consider authorizing county as fiscal agent

Brown County commissioners will meet Tomorrow and consider authorizing the county to act as the fiscal agent to take advantage of bulk radio purchase savings. Many county departments are considering either upgrading their ARMER 800 MHz radios or buying them for the first time. The current Motorola XTS radios are no longer manufactured and are unsupported. The next generation Motorola APX radios are the replacement model. Motorola offers a $150 discount on each APX6000/6500 radio and 5% off on bulk purchases. APX6000 portable radios cost about $4,200 each; about $6,500 each for APX6500 mobile radios. Commissioners will also consider: A bridge memorandum of agreement for Bridge 2110 on Highway 8 over the Minnesota River. The Peterson or Hale Bridge is the last truss bridge owned by Brown County. Structurally deficient with a low sufficiency rating, the bridge has a number of serious structural issues but is an historic bridge which makes it hard to replace. It was closed in August, 2017 after the discovery of a critical deficiency. It was opened in the fall of 2020 after the deficiency was repaired.