We have our usual split-slate madness today, but at least the schedule is straight forward. There are seven games starting at 4 PM Eastern, so that will be the "early" slate this afternoon. There are six evening games, and that will be our "main" slate. Both FD and DK are excluding the two earlier starts (one game at 1 PM and one game at 3 PM) from their afternoon docket.