Baseball

Triple-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m. El Paso at Sugarland, 7:05 p.m. Round Rock at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m. Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m. Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m. Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m. Sunday’s Games. Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

