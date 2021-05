Do you like no-hitters? If so, the 2021 season has been a fun one for you. Yes, there have been a lot of 27th-out celebrations in the early going, and the latest came on Tuesday night in Seattle, where the Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull no-hit the Mariners while walking two and striking out nine in a 5-0 victory. That was already the fifth no-no in MLB this season, and it’s only May. (That doesn’t even count Madison Bumgarner’s seven no-hit innings in a doubleheader against the Braves.)