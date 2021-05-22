The sweet different names Archie and cousins George, Charlotte and Louis call their grandmother Princess Diana

Everyone knows that Diana, Princess of Wales, was a fashion icon, and even inspired the style of future royals, like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. It helped that Diana had access to two of the most sought-after tiaras in the world—the Cambridge Lover's Knot and the Spencer tiara—and looked radiant each time she wore them. The Princess also took some risks with her accessories, even turning choker necklaces into elaborate headpieces. Fans of The Crown will be able to see some of these famous tiara moments reenacted in season four, premiering November 15. But first, take a look back at the real-life princess's stunning tiara collection and her greatest formalwear moments.