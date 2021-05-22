The sweet different names Archie and cousins George, Charlotte and Louis call their grandmother Princess Diana
Prince Harry has opened up about his late mother Princess Diana and how one of his son's first words was 'grandma'. Speaking during his Apple TV+ mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, Harry referred to his mum as 'Grandma Diana', saying: "I've got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana."www.hellomagazine.com