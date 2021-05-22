newsbreak-logo
Teen Mom Ashley Jones’s fiancé Bar Smith reveals he’s removing his face tattoos following his arrest

By Katherine Schaffstall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

TEEN Mom 2 star Ashley Jones's fiancé Bar Smith revealed he's removing his face tattoos.

His decision comes after The Sun exclusively revealed that Bar had been arrested for "willful discharge of firearm."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KmMN_0a7m7yWT00
Ashley's fiance Bar said he's getting his face tattoos removed Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NZA1_0a7m7yWT00
He shared his decision following his recent arrest

The Teen Mom 2 star took to his Instagram to share his plans, as he wrote in a text post: "I'm lasering away these face tattoos y'all."

Bar has multiple tattoos, including two placed directly over his eyebrows.

The father of one shared his decision just days after he was arrested.

According to a police report shared by the Instagram account TeenMom.Tea, Bar was arrested for "willful discharge of firearm in negligent manner" at 9:35 AM.

The 24-year-old was held at Merced County Sheriff's Main Jail, while the MTV star's bond was set at $25,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTtuX_0a7m7yWT00
Bar has visible tattoos on his face Credit: MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42eIZu_0a7m7yWT00
The reality star was arrested last weekend Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

The Sun confirmed his arrest, while he was already released from jail by Monday.

Ashley and Bar share three-year-old daughter Holly together.

Back in April, Ashley shared the exciting news that she would be replacing Chelsea Houska on Teen Mom 2 for the next season.

Ashley, 24 recently took to TikTok to give fans a look at her outfit for the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Ashley and Bar have had a tumultuous relationship, while she accused her baby daddy of domestic abuse during their early years on MTV's Young & Pregnant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeJIJ_0a7m7yWT00
Ashely recently showed off her look for the Teen Mom 2 reunion Credit: Instagram/Ashley Jones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BI0P3_0a7m7yWT00
The couple share three-year-old daughter Holly Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

The co-parents have dated off and on consistently, but seem to be moving forward seriously at this stage of their relationship as they are currently engaged.

Ashley hinted that they may have already taken the next step with Bar despite only announcing their engagement thus far.

The MTV star previously shared a photo with her man while enjoying a boat day out on the water, as the couple cuddled close in the sun.

Fans flooded the comments with supportive remarks, while several seemed to speculate that the couple had already tied the knot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149yBg_0a7m7yWT00
Fans previously wondered if the couple tied the knot Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

Later on, Bar shocked their fans on April Fool's Day when he posted a fake pregnancy announcement.

After revealing that the pregnancy announcement was a prank, fans took to social media to slam the Teen Mom 2 star for as "childish" for making the "disrespectful" joke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Un8HR_0a7m7yWT00
Fans recently slammed Bar for joking the couple was expecting another child Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source
Happy with Holly! Ashley Jones isn’t looking to give her 3-year-old daughter a younger brother or sister in the near future. “As of right now, I’m content with the one kid that I have,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting season 11 of the MTV show. “I am a very school-driven person and like to be in school. I see myself being in school for a very long time.”