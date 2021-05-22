Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 16:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County A variety of hazardous weather is expected to continue in northeast Nevada overnight including along I 80 Snow chains are currently being required along Emigrant Pass and light to moderate snow is expected to continue there for at least through 1 am. Meanwhile, some thunderstorms have formed in Elko County and are dropping small hail in certain areas along I 80, especially around Wells. Please delay travel plans if possible near Emigrant pass and if you encounter any storms with hail please pull over until the storm passes. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.