Elko County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 23:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1118 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles east of Tuscarora, moving northwest at 15 mph. Pea to dime sized hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Elko County.

Tuscarora, NV
Elko County, NV
Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Storm#Rural Areas#Northern Elko County#Central Elko County#Doppler Radar#Severity
Effective: 2021-05-15 15:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 430 PM PDT. * At 354 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ruby Lake, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ruby Lake, Harrison Pass and Franklin Lake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
ELKO – The weekend is finally upon us, and it’s looking like a stormy one. “A cold front will shift southward into far northern Nevada today generating a few showers and thunderstorms across northern Humboldt and Elko counties,” said a special statement from the National Weather Service. “Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will be the primary threat with these thunderstorms.”