BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Who knew?. When the Healthy Kids Running Club came to Brunswick, no one knew if anyone would be interested. Well, they were!. On the first week of the five-week spring series, 116 youngsters between the ages of 2 and 14 ran around the grass paths at the city’s South Park at Heritage Farm. Parents, siblings, grandparents and others filled the hillsides to watch and cheer them on.