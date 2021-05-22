newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Miami Real Estate Posts Best April Sales Month in History; Existing Condo Sales Jump 234.2% as Buyers Act on Higher Inventory

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

MIAMI (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Miami-Dade County real estate posted its best April sales month in history as pent-up demand, more U.S. individuals and companies moving to South Florida, and record-low mortgage rates fueled a double-digit sales increase for the eighth consecutive month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Commercial Real Estate#Residential Real Estate#Housing Sales#Total Sales#Real Estate Prices#Prweb#Freddie Mac#Residential Association#Knight Frank#Monaco#S P#Nar#Fha#International Council#Single Family Inventory#Real Estate Sales#Condo Median Prices#Condominium Inventory#Miami Single Family Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
Related
MLSLas Vegas Herald

Existing-Home Sales Decline 2.7% in April

Existing-home sales are down 2.7% to 5.85 million, the third straight month of decline. Year-to-date – months January to April – sales are still up 20%. The median existing-home sales price rose to 19.1% year-over-year to $341,600, both record highs. Existing-home sales waned in April, marking three straight months of...
Real Estatebdmag.com

NAHB: New Home Sales Soften in April with Growing Housing Affordability Concerns

Rising building materials costs and low inventory have caused new home sales prices to jump 20 percent on a year-over-year basis, harming housing affordability and driving down the pace of new home sales. Sales of newly built, single-family homes fell 5.9 percent following a significant downward revision of the March estimate, to an 863,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to newly released data by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Weekly condo sales rise in Miami-Dade, dollar volume stays flat

Miami-Dade County’s weekly condo sales rose, while total dollar volume stayed flat. A total of 277 condos sold last week, up from 246 condos the previous week. Condos sales totaled $207.2 million, the same amount as the week prior. Units sold for an average price of $748,000, down from $846,000...
Real Estaterealtor.com

New Home Sales Fall 6% in April as Buyers and Builders Balk at Rising Construction Costs

The numbers: New home sales fell in April by nearly 6% as affordability constraints begin to weigh on home buyers. New residential sales occurred at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 863,000 in April, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday. The Census Bureau also revised the March figure for new home sales down to 917,000. Compared to last year, however, new home sales were still shown to be up 48%.
Real Estatemorningstar.com

U.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated in March — Update

Home-price growth climbed in March to the highest level in more than 15 years, as strong demand continued to outweigh the housing supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 13.2% in the year that ended in March, up from an 12% annual rate the prior month. March marked the highest annual rate of price growth since December 2005.
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Home Prices Climb 13.2% YoY in March

Showing no signs of a slowdown, home prices continued to trend upward in March, with 20 major U.S. metros showing double-digit growth year-over-year. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1,...
Florida Statesouthfloridaagentmagazine.com

Florida Realtors: It’s a great time to be a real estate agent

The median time from a real estate listing to a contract was a speedy 11 days in April, according to a Florida Realtors housing data report, and the trend is quicker than March and February of this year. Compare that pace of 35 to 40 days to contract in April during the usual market years of 2017 to 2019 (COVID impacted 2020 data).
Real Estatefox5atlanta.com

Rising home prices threaten to overheat summer housing market

The weather isn’t the only thing heating up as summer months approach – the housing market continues to see home prices rise, too. It's a phenomenon that's preventing less-interested home buyers from being able to purchase a home and leading some economists to wonder if the housing market is heating up too quickly.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Inventory Shortages Hinder Existing-Home Sales

Existing-home sales dropped again in April, marking the third month in a row of decline, according to the latest numbers from National Association of Realtors (NAR). Existing home sales are down 2.7% compared to March, landing at 5.85 million. Sales overall jumped year-over-year, up 33.9% from a year ago (4.37 million in April 2020).
Real EstateHouston Agent Magazine

Half of homes sold above asking price last month, but some wonder if demand has peaked

Half of all homes sold above asking price during the four weeks ending May 16, marking a 23% increase from the same period last year, according to a new Redfin report. While several housing data points also broke new records, pending sales for the seven days ending May 16 dropped 10% from four weeks before (in 2019 that same period showed an 8% increase) suggesting homebuying demand may have peaked for the year.
Real EstatePosted by
AFP

US new home sales fell in April as housing market cools

Sales of new homes fell more than expected in the United States last month, the government said on Tuesday, the latest sign the housing market may have peaked after booming amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Low mortgage rates and the disruptions to daily life caused by the pandemic sent the housing market soaring in 2020, tightening supply and pushing home prices up.
Real Estatempamag.com

Existing-home sales hit three-month low

Existing-home sales declined for the third consecutive month in April, according to the National Association of Realtors. “Home sales were down again in April from the prior month, as housing supply continues to fall short of demand,” said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun. “We’ll see more inventory come to the market later this year as further COVID-19 vaccinations are administered, and potential home sellers become more comfortable listing and showing their homes. The falling number of homeowners in mortgage forbearance will also bring about more inventory.”
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Sales Dip in April, Third Straight Monthly Decline in U.S.

According to the National Association of Realtors, U.S. existing-home sales stalled in April 2021, marking three straight months of declines. All but one of the four major U.S. regions witnessed month-over-month drops in home sales, but each registered double-digit year-over-year gains for April. Total existing-home sales, completed transactions that include...
Real EstateIndiana Gazette

April U.S. home sales fell as low inventory pushed up prices

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the third straight month in April as the number of properties for sale hit a record low, driving prices to new highs. Existing home sales fell 2.7 percent last month from March to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.85 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 33.9 percent from April last year, when the pandemic caused sales to slow sharply.