Miami Real Estate Posts Best April Sales Month in History; Existing Condo Sales Jump 234.2% as Buyers Act on Higher Inventory

Existing-home sales declined for the third consecutive month in April, according to the National Association of Realtors. “Home sales were down again in April from the prior month, as housing supply continues to fall short of demand,” said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun. “We’ll see more inventory come to the market later this year as further COVID-19 vaccinations are administered, and potential home sellers become more comfortable listing and showing their homes. The falling number of homeowners in mortgage forbearance will also bring about more inventory.”