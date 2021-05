Power Rankings: Dynamo #22 (-), Rapids #16 (+4) Let’s be real — last weekend’s win against Minnesota is maybe one of the greatest halves of soccer we have seen in Colorado Rapids history. It was one heck of a comeback amidst the rain and wind and cold. An epic three points to pick up, and credit to the team for bouncing back mentally and physically from being down by two at the half. Coming off of a comeback win and a good win against the Vancouver Whitecaps, the Rapids look to continue the winning streak. We’re at home once again this weekend as we look to play our third Texas team in five weeks, the Houston Dynamo.