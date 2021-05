Indian variant could hinder progress to step 4, prime minister Boris Johnson warns. The next stage of lockdown easing in England will go ahead as planned on Monday, prime minister Boris Johnson has confirmed, despite concerns over surging cases linked to the B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant first detected in India. “But I have to level with you that this new variant could pose a serious disruption to our progress and could make it more difficult to move to step four in June,” he said at a press briefing.