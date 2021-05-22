newsbreak-logo
Mount Vernon, IL

2021 05/22 – Howard Gaines, Jr.

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward Gaines, Jr., 80, of Mount Vernon, Illinois was born January 2, 1941, in Humphrey, Mississippi to the union of the late Howard and Cora Lee (Coleman) Gaines, Sr. He departed this life on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 4:20 am at Nature Trail Health Care Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Howard was a quiet person who did not say too much. His cousin, Samuel Harrington could play Dominoes for many hours with him. He loved to watch Western movies.

