2021 05/22 – Howard Gaines, Jr.

Howard Gaines, Jr., 80, of Mount Vernon, Illinois was born January 2, 1941, in Humphrey, Mississippi to the union of the late Howard and Cora Lee (Coleman) Gaines, Sr. He departed this life on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 4:20 am at Nature Trail Health Care Center in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Howard was a quiet person who did not say too much. His cousin, Samuel Harrington could play Dominoes for many hours with him. He loved to watch Western movies.