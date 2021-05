The Kaskaskia College Tennis Program will host two coed tennis camps on June 16 and 17. The first camp will be held for students in kindergarten through 4th grades and will be from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. A camp for students in grades 5-8 will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. The cost to attend each camp is $35.00 and includes a t-shirt.