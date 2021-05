After a machete attack in Rochdale, England, two women were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Details aren't out, but the two women are aged 29 and 34. Greater Manchester Police revealed that two people were taken to a hospital following the incident. A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his hands, arms and back. His condition remains serious. A 53-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with an injury to her hand but got discharged.