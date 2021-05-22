Boxing Tonight: TV schedule, UK fight time and undercard for Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez and more

Scotland's Josh Taylor is setting his sights on making sporting history as he prepares to take on Jose Ramirez in their huge four-belt, 140-pound showdown this Saturday. IBF / WBA champion Taylor faces WBC and WBO champion Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) at Las Vegas’ newest casino resort, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. A victory for Taylor would see him go down in both Scottish and British boxing history, and the ‘Tartan Tornado’ insists he has done everything in his power to make that happen. Taylor told IFL TV: “I’ve trained hard and done everything I can do to the best of my ability. This is the best prepared I have ever been and I’m going to enjoy the ride."