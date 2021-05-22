Shrill, BBC Three, review: As sharp, subtle and gloriously deadpan as ever
In the ever-growing catalogue of sitcoms about flawed millennial women, Shrill, perhaps because of its fondness for low-key humour, has often flown under the radar. Based on Lindy West's memoir, Shrill is a show that centres a fat woman – Annie, played by Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant – who is many other things as well as fat (witty, curious, occasionally selfish), even if the rest of the world often fails to see that. In the first episode of this third series, for example, getting a routine smear test ends with her gynaecologist casually suggesting she consider gastric bypass surgery.