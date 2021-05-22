Bloody bombing of Gaza puts Biden at odds with progressives in generational divide
Cracks open in Democratic support for Israel as old guard in the party is challenged. With a giant Stars and Stripes and two gleaming cars at his back, Joe Biden turned to focus his remarks on one member of the audience. “From my heart, I pray that your grandmom and family are well,” he told Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress. “I promise you, I’m going to do everything to see that they are, on the West Bank. You’re a fighter.”www.theguardian.com