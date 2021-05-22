Paid extra to insure a parcel? Beware the list of ‘banned’ items

It’s the ideal time to find a good deal on mattresses, appliances and more. Memorial Day is a few days away, which means one of the best times of the year for scoring discounts on just about anything and everything is upon us. Think: furniture sales, tech deals, savings on fashion and self-care — the list goes on.Even better? Some of the deals we’re most excited about this year have not only started but include a handful of the Good Housekeeping Institute’s favorite mattresses as well as some of our readers’ most-loved products. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a definitive list of the best Memorial Day deals to know about this year. From sales hosted by small businesses to the must-sees going on at Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair, here’s a list of every deal to know about this year, plus a few of our favorite finds to shop now. Our favorite Memorial Day deals Take 50% off Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware Set, 15-Piece.Take 30% off Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer and More.Take 49% off iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum. Take 40% off Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron 3.5 Qt. Round Sauteuse with Lid. Take 35% off Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress, plus get free pillows and sheets with purchase.Take 21% off Apple AirPods Pro.Take 30% off Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker.Take 48% off Cutter Backyard Bug Control.Best Amazon Memorial Day Sales Take 56% off Cuisinart MCP-12N Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set. Take 30% off Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer and More.Take 25% off Ninja AF161 Max XL Air Fryer.Save $50 on the New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm). Take 20% off Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.Take 21% off Apple AirPods Pro. Take 48% off Cutter Backyard Bug Control.Take 50% off Bedsure Bamboo Sheets Set.Save up to 79% on Safavieh area rugs. Best Wayfair Memorial Day Sales Take up to 75% off outdoor furniture. Take up to 82% off area rugs.Take up to 85% off furniture, decor and more in Wayfair’s Closeout section. Take up to 40% off select Le Creuset kitchenware and bakeware. Take up to 30% off select KitchenAid appliances and accessories. Take 50% off Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware Set, 15-Piece.Take 49% off iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum.Best Walmart Memorial Day SalesTake up to 40% off select TVs.Take up to 42% off Shark vacuums. Take 40% off iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum. Take 30% off Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker. Take over $100 off Echeleon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike.Shop More Memorial Day SalesFurniture and Home DecorAnecdote CandlesTake 20% off sitewide from May 28th – May 31st.Artifact UprisingGet 15% off sitewide, including photo books and prints. Use code MEMORIALDAY.Boutique Rugs Take 60% off with promo code MEM60 from 5/17 – 5/31.OverstockGet free shipping and discounts on thousands of items across every category, including:Patio furniture starting at $99Rugs starting at $49Home decor starting at $24Living room chairs as low as $99CastelryTake up to $500 off sitewide from May 17-31.Edloe FinchTake 15% off sitewide for orders over $1,000 with promo code MEMDAY15 from May 25 through June 1.Albany ParkTake 15% off sofas and sectionals with code MEMDAY15 from May 25 through June 1.Society6 From May 23 through June 6:Take 40% off Wall Art.Take 30% off Home Decor.Take 20% off everything else.Coral & Tusk Take 25% off site-wide with promo code SPRINGINTOSUMMER from May 28-31. Excludes new Spring/Summer 2021 collection and collaboration items.FloydFrom May 20 through May 31:Take $375 off The Sectional (preconfigured).Take $125 off The Sofa and The Mattress.Take $100 off The Bed.Take $75 off The Shelving System, The Media Console, The Standing Desk, Outdoor Sets.Take $50 off The Table, Outdoor Table, Sectional Units.Take $25 off Outdoor Chairs, The Side Table, The Coffee Table, The Bed Add-Ons.Lulu and Georgia From 5/27/ through 5/31: Take 15% off orders $500+ with code MDW15.Take 20% off orders $1500+ with code MDW20.Take 25% off orders $3000+ with code MDW25.Mattresses and Bedding SaatvaTake $275 off Saatva mattress purchases of $1,000+ through our exclusive link now through June 7. Cocoon by SealyTake 35% off Cocoon by Sealy’s best-selling Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress, plus get free pillows and sheets with purchase from May 1 – 31. Parachute Take 20% off everything from 5/28 12am PST through 5/31 11:59pm PST.To shop Parachute’s Memorial Day Early Access sale beginning on 5/25 12am PST, create an account or sign up for SMS alerts.Slumber CloudTake 15% off sitewide from May 25 – June 1 and get a free gift with orders over $300.BearTake 25% off sitewide with code MD25, plus get a complimentary gift set of Cloud Pillows and a Sheet Set valued at $250 from May 6 – June 7.Tempur-Pedic Save up to $500 on Premium Mattress Sets. Now through June 7:Save $200 on Adapt, ProAdapt, LuxeAdapt mattresses.Save $300 on ProBreeze, LuxeBreeze mattresses.Save $100 on Ergo Non-Smart base.Save $200 on Ergo Power, Ergo SB, Extend SB bases.Eight Sleep From May 18 – June 7:Take $200 off Eight Sleep’s Pod Pro Mattress.Take $100 off Eight Sleep’s Pod Pro Cover.Take 20% off accessories with Pod or Cover purchase.BeautyrestUntil 6/7, enjoy up to $300 off the Beautyrest Black Mattress:Take $100 off Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series.Take $200 off Beautyrest Harmony Lux Diamond Series.Take $200 off on Beautyrest Black Hybrid.Take $200 off on Beautyrest Black Original.Take $300 off on Beautyrest Black with Cooling Upgrade (C-Class Medium) or Cooling + Comfort Upgrade (C-Class Plush Pillowtop).SertaFrom 5/5 – 6/7, save up to $400 off Serta iComfort Mattresses:$200 off on iComfort Mattress with iComfort Limited Edition (LE), Base Only (CF1000), Cooling Upgrade (CF2000), or Max Cooling Upgrade (CF3000)$200 off on iComfort Hybrid Mattress with Base Only (CF1000 Hybrid), Cooling Upgrade (CF2000 Hybrid), or Max Cooling Upgrade (CF3000 Hybrid)$400 off on iComfort Mattress with Max Cooling & Pressure Relief Upgrade (CF4000)$400 off on iComfort Hybrid Mattress with Max Cooling & Pressure Relief Upgrade (CF4000 Hybrid)SimmonsSave 10% off sitewide from 5/17 – 6/7.Tuft & NeedleGet 10% off sitewide, 15% off all mattresses and 20% off jersey sheets and select bed frames. Offer valid from 5/10 – 5/31.Brooklyn BeddingTake 25% off sitewide from May 14-27. PurpleTake $400 off mattress + bundle from 5/14 – 6/8. FloydTake $125 off The Mattress from 5/20 – 5/31.AmerisleepNow through 6/7:Take 30% off any mattress with code AS30Take 30% off any mattress + free bedroom bundle with code AS30Take 25% off Pillows, Sheets, and Protectors with code MD25Take 15% off Blankets, Toppers, and Seat Cushions with code MD15ZomaNow through 6/7:Take $150 off any mattress with code WIN150Buy one, get one 50% off pillows with code BOGO50VayaNow through 6/7:Take $300 off any mattress with code VAYA300Buy one, get one 50% off pillows with code BOGO50Nest BeddingTake 20% off select mattresses and 10% off all other products now through June 7. BuffyTake 15% off sitewide with code CHILLOUT from May 24-31.Casper Now through June 6:Take 15% off MattressesTake 10% off the Element MattressTake 10% off everything else with code MEMDAYNectar Sleep Get $399 of free accessories with every mattress purchase until June 2.LaylaFrom now through May 31:Take $150 off Layla Sleep’s Memory Foam Mattress, plus get 2 free pillows, Microfiber sheets and a mattress protector with purchase. Take $200 off Layla Sleep’s Hybrid Mattress, plus get 2 free pillows, Microfiber sheets and a mattress protector with purchase. Buy one, get one Kapok Pillow.Take $50 off Bamboo Sheets.Take $30 off Weighted Blanket.Avocado MattressNow through 6/7:Take $100 off Green/Vegan Hybrid & Regular/Vegan Latex mattresses with code HONOR.Take $250 off Organic Luxury Plush mattress with code MEMORIALDAY.Take $50 off Linen Sheets + Linen Duvet, any size.Plush BedsNow through 5/31:Take $1,250 off all bedroom mattresses + receive free plush luxury sheet set + free mattress protector with purchase ($300 value).Take 25% off all toppers, pillows & bedding.Clothing and Beauty GlassesUSA.comTake 30% off entire order for sunglasses & eyeglasses with free Rx lenses with code USA30 from 5/13 – 6/15. Excludes multifocal, progressive, premium, new arrivals, sale labeled items, and contact lenses.Take 20% off Oakley and Ray-Ban frames for sunglasses & eyeglasses with free Rx lenses with code OKRAY20 from 5/28 – 5/31. Excludes premium, sale labeled items, and contact lenses.Michael StarsTake up to 75% off, no code needed, from May 28 – 31.Aquatalia Take 25% off sitewide from May 27 – 31. Threads 4 ThoughtTake 30% off sitewide (including sale, excluding Invincible Collection and 3rd party). Orders over $50 will also receive a gift with purchase. Someone SomewhereTake 20% off all products from May 24 – 31. Discount is automatically applied at checkout from May 24 – 31. Also get a free Easy Mask on orders above $75. Ably ApparelTake up to 45% off select men’s + women’s styles from May 24 – June 1. OnzieTake 25% off sitewide with promo code MEMORIAL from May 28-31.Petite ‘n PrettyTake 30% off orders (all products excluding gift sets & sale items) with promo code MD30 from 5/28 – 5/31. Common EraTake 20% off all jewelry now through 5/28.MaisonetteTake 40% off select items from 5/24 – 5/31. ScandibørnTake 15% off Memorial Day collection orders of $100 or more with promo code MEM15 from 5/26 – 5/31.BehnoTake 15% off all orders with code SPRING15 from 5/1 – 6/1.YummieTake 40% off sitewide (excludes sale items) with code MDW40 from 5/27 – 6/1.Bohemian MamaTake 20% off select sale items with code MDW20 from 5/24 – 5/31.Wildlife Collections Buy 2, Get 1 free with code HERO from 5/29 – 5/31.SheWarriorTake 20% off the Winner’s Circle Collection, plus GWP from 5/28 – 5/31.DL1961Take 20% off sitewide with code HelloSummer from 5/23 – 5/31.SanctuaryTake an additional 30% off all sale from 5/27 – 5/31.IntimissimiAll bras will be on sale for $19 from 5/28 – 5/31.SUNDRYTake an extra 30% off sale with EXTRA30 from 5/25 – 5/31.Other Great SalesSolé BicyclesTake 10% off all bikes with code MEMORIALDAY21 from 5/30 – 6/1.Oats OvernightTake 15% off with code MEMORIALDAY21 from 5/30 – 6/1.SA FishingTake 10% off orders $50+ with code SAMEMORIAL21 from 5/30 – 6/1.Wild OneTake 20% off sitewide (excluding kits) from May 27-31 with code MDW20 through our exclusive link.RenudeTake 10% off plus get free shipping with promo code OUTOFOFFICE from May 28-31.Grove Collaborative Take up to 40% beginning May 26.