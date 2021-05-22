newsbreak-logo
Paid extra to insure a parcel? Beware the list of ‘banned’ items

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eBay seller Jordan Thomis took the precaution of insuring the £165 shoes he was sending to a buyer. It was just as well because the parcel was collected from the drop-off point by the courier firm DPD and never seen again. But when Thomis made a claim, DPD refused...

www.theguardian.com
