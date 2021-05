Britain’s new commissioner for countering extremism dismissed the use of the word “Islamophobia”, and urged the government to “push back” on it, it can be revealed.Robin Simcox, who previously worked for a US think-tank with close links to Donald Trump’s administration, was appointed to the post by Priti Patel last month.In a September 2019 article, he called for the prime minister to “push back on ‘Islamophobia’” and be “wary” of calls for an internal Conservative Party review.In the same article, Mr Simcox said Extinction Rebellion, Unite Against Fascism and the far left “need monitoring”.Earlier that year, in a piece headlined...