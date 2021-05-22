newsbreak-logo
“The Simplicity Added To The Magic”: Inside Elizabeth Day’s Devon Micro-Wedding

By Elizabeth Da y
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonica from Friends had a “wedding book”. It was a thick lever arch file filled with magazine cut-outs of her perfect white dress that she had been compiling since the fourth grade. The wedding binder was a cultural trope that repeated itself again and again on screen in the romantic comedies of the ’80s and ’90s. Growing up, I was familiar with the idea of the girl who had spent a lifetime elaborately planning her special day, and who would then turn into a control-freak “Bridezilla” in the weeks running up to the wedding itself.

Falls Church, VAnorthernvirginiamag.com

Insider’s Guide: Wedding Photographer Abby Jiu dishes on her life behind the camera

The Falls Church wedding photog shares her favorite places to eat, the trends she’s rocking, and the local stores you need to visit. Abby Jiu, a luxury wedding photographer based in Falls Church, has an eye for capturing beautiful moments: happy tears during first looks, a veil floating gently on a bride’s skin, the details of a designer gown, the florals that add style to a big-day backdrop. She’s inspired by high fashion, interior design, and international travel, and brings this same thoughtful aesthetic to her personal life, whether she’s shopping for jewelry, having a spa day (she’s a self-described skin-care addict), or decorating. Case in point: Jiu and husband Jamey Sunshine, who have a 3-year-old son, Cooper, recently purchased a gorgeous pad in Pimmit Hills, which they’re outfitting with help from DC-area talent Shannon Claire Interiors. Here, Jiu steps out from behind the camera and into the spotlight to share a few of the things that make her click.
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Look Inside this Wedding Photographer’s Camera Bag

For professionals, every big camera purchase matters. When doing research for your next big buy, looking at what other professionals have can help inform your own decisions. To that end, in today’s video, we have professional portrait and wedding photographer Julia Trotti taking us through what she carries around in her camera bag:
Relationship Advicetrendswide.com

Elizabeth Day: The dream wedding I didn’t know I wanted

Until recently, I never saw the point of eloping. It seemed underwhelming to get married without your loved ones there to celebrate. To me, elopements were what you went to Gretna Green for. And that’s miles away – you probably have to take at least two trains. But that was before I did it myself.
MoviesPosted by
Architectural Digest

Cruella: Inside Her Absolutely Evil, Impossibly Stylish Origin Story

Remember the classic G-rated Disney tale about the outrageous villain who steals cute Dalmatians? The new Cruella movie is not interested in that trifle, darling. Instead, behold a brash and wickedly fun origin story with a pulsating style that pops off the screen. “There’s a clash of tradition and energy in what you see,” production designer Fiona Crombie (The Favourite) tells Architectural Digest of the film, opening in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on May 28. “But the intention early on was for the movie to look grounded with a real sense of place.”
MakeupLaredo Morning Times

How 'Cruella' Makeup Artist Channeled the Punk Rock Aesthetic of 1970s London

Disney’s “Cruella” is both a live-action “101 Dalmatians” origin story and an ode to 1970s London. It’s set at the height of the punk rock era, when an “anything goes” mentality ruled music, fashion and makeup. When she took on the job, makeup head Nadia Stacey, who had previously worked with “Cruella” star Emma Stone on “The Favourite,” happily realized she was free to follow the punk rock ethos of unapologetically expressing your style. “This isn’t standard. It’s going to be unexpected for Disney,” Stacey promises.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Amanda Holden shows off magical feature inside private home

Amanda Holden has added a few magical touches to her home in Surrey, which she shares with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Hollie and Lexi. The Britain's Got Talent star posted several videos of two new framed pictures on her Instagram Stories, which are made up of mini wooden fairy doors set in large white frames.
Relationship AdviceHello Magazine

Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's show-stopping wedding

From the 12ft trees decorating the church to the bride's ivory gown, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's wedding day was truly spectacular. As the couple celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary, we've taken a look back at their big day, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!. "Mark and Michelle are such...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Groom Disappears before the Wedding – Story of the Day

Jane's every dream was coming true, then she received a mysterious phone call and a package that upset all her plans for the future. Jane and Anthony had met in college and had been dating ever since. After they graduated, Jane started her career as an attorney, while Anthony started his own business with seed money his father had given him.
EntertainmentWoodlands Online& LLC

Magical Dads Day

Monty the Magician, an award-winning children’s magician, will perform at 10:30am, 11:30am, and 12:30pm on the museum’s stage. Monty has performed thousands of shows for children and is an experienced showman who enjoys interacting with families and sharing the art of magic. Professor Hughdini is known throughout the Houston area...
Books & Literaturetheparisreview.org

The Magic of Simplicity

For decades, José Emilio Pacheco’s Battles in the Desert has been one of the most widely read novels in Mexico. Since its original 1980 serialization in the weekend cultural supplement Sábado and its subsequent publication, a year later, by the iconic Ediciones Era, this story of impossible love between a boy and his best friend’s mother has established itself as one of the most important novellas in Mexican literature, which boasts such gems in this genre as Carlos Fuentes’s Aura, José Revueltas’s The Hole, and Salvador Elizondo’s Elsinore: un cuaderno (Elsinore: a notebook), to name just a few.
MakeupTalking With Tami

Get The Look: 70s-Inspired Glam Starring The Disney ‘Cruella’ Collection By MAC

The iconic beauty looks from “Cruella” can be brought to life at home with the Disney Cruella Collection by M·A·C, a bold collection that takes inspiration from the loved-to-be-hated fashion icon who so perfectly embodies the Punk and New Wave era of the late 70s and early 80s, with her vivid slash of crimson lips and hardcore black-and-white shadows. The collection was developed by M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics), a leading brand of professional cosmetics is part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
EntertainmentNew Haven Register

Excerpt: Elton John Recounts His Drag History and Remembers 'True Punk Rebel' Divine

In this exclusive excerpt, Guinness discusses the book’s genesis and John details how his love of Divine intersected with his own passion for drag. There’s a lovely tradition in the world of Drag, where ‘Mothers’ initiate ingenue Drag Queens into the queer world, schooling the next generation in LGBQTIA culture. I wanted to be able to create a resource that did this for the entire queer community and their allies, and thus The Queer Bible was born. The book is a compendium of LGBTQIA icons writing about someone who helped them to become the person they are today: helping them embrace their sexuality or gender identity, or inspiring their careers. The book features contributors from many backgrounds including music, activism, sports, literature, comedy, art and film.
RelationshipsGrazia

Inside Harry And Meghan's Wedding Reception

How time flies! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s star-studded nuptials took place three years ago this week, with a ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor followed by a lunchtime reception at Windsor Castle and an evening soiree at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles. It was the event of...