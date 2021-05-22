“The Simplicity Added To The Magic”: Inside Elizabeth Day’s Devon Micro-Wedding
Monica from Friends had a “wedding book”. It was a thick lever arch file filled with magazine cut-outs of her perfect white dress that she had been compiling since the fourth grade. The wedding binder was a cultural trope that repeated itself again and again on screen in the romantic comedies of the ’80s and ’90s. Growing up, I was familiar with the idea of the girl who had spent a lifetime elaborately planning her special day, and who would then turn into a control-freak “Bridezilla” in the weeks running up to the wedding itself.www.vogue.co.uk