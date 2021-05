Niche streaming services often have an uphill battle when it comes to gaining subscribers as more and more consumers sign up for additional streaming services. Although these lesser-known services have their fans, interested parties might not want to shell out an additional cost to access niche content when they can get more bang for their buck with Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, especially are streaming fans are likely to start dropping services now that the pandemic is winding down. That’s where Struum comes to the rescue.