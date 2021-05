Florida Gators (33-15, 15-9 SEC) freshman Nathan Hickey could very well be the most valuable player on this 2021 squad of Florida Baseball. He leads the team in batting average (.331), is second on the team in extra-base-hits (24), second on the team in total hits (59), and tops on the team in walks (39). And besides his ability at the plate, Hickey can play multiple spots on the infield where he is the current starting catcher, but has played third and first base as well this season.