Health & Wellness Happenings

Alzheimer’s Association program to help dementia caregivers plan for the future. When it comes to dementia caregiving, planning ahead can seem a daunting task. In the hopes of making it easier, the Alzheimer’s Association will present “The Proactive Path,” a virtual program to address how to prepare for the future while caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. The program, as part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s ongoing “Ask the Expert” series, will offer helpful insight into such topics as legal and financial planning, identifying a care team and navigating the overall caregiving experience. Featured guest speakers will include Jason Penrod, elder law attorney and founder of Family Elder Law; Cynthia Perthuis, area owner of Senior Care Authority; and Sue Ryan, author of “Our Journey of Love: 5 Steps to Navigate Your Caregiving Journey.” The free program will begin at 1 p.m. May 25. Register by calling the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or by visiting bit.ly/ProactivePath. To learn more about additional free programming from the Alzheimer’s Association, visit www.alz.org.

Related
Port Charlotte, FLyoursun.com

Fawcett Memorial Hospital plans $60M expansion

PORT CHARLOTTE - Fawcett Memorial Hospital will be larger and have a brand-new look once its $60 million expansion and renovation project is completed. The hospital, an HCA Healthcare facility, announced plans Monday for an extensive remodeling project. Construction is set to begin in early 2022. Among the improvements will...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

COLUMN: Season of Sharing program helps 23 local households

When was the last time you felt as though for every two steps forward, you had to take three steps back?. Even the most successful individuals have experienced periods in life where the obvious next steps don’t always pan out the way they hoped they would. Tina Figliuolo, CEO of the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, has seen her share of individuals and families trying to attain that next step in exiting homelessness and returning to permanent housing, only to have to take three steps back again.
Charlotte County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Vaccines available for children, teens from more SWFL locations

The COVID-19 vaccine is being made available to kids and teenagers ages 12 to 15 from more and more locations. Lee Health is already administering the Pfizer vaccine to this age group as of Thursday. One of the first young people to get the shot says she felt an obligation to keep people safe around her. On top of her grandfather having an autoimmune disease, she’s also going to be a camp counselor.
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

Charlotte County's students and scholars inspire

Boy Scout TJ Graves of Port Charlotte hopes to make life for local homeless veterans a little easier as he wraps up his Eagle Project, making “Ready To Go Bags” full of supplies to give out by Memorial Day. On Thursday evening, TJ received a large donation that put his...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

'A star filled celebration'

PORT CHARLOTTE — They worked hard at their schoolwork for four years, stayed out of trouble, and now they’ll reap their rewards: their college tuition is paid for. Charlotte Local Education Foundation honored scholarship winners at the 10th annual “A Star Filled Celebration” event recently. Take Stock in Children is...
Charlotte County, FLthecharlottegazette.com

Community News for the week of May 12

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@TheCharlotteGazette.com. MAY 15. FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Distribution of USDA food boxes, along with food purchased with donations from Mt. Zion and Providence Baptist Church will...
Charlotte County, FLnorthfortmyersneighbor.com

Summer campers welcome at Shell Factory

The summer camp season is going to be a little shorter than usual, and Lee County Parks and Recreation is not going to be having field trips this summer. The Shell Factory & Nature Park, though, still plans on being open for those who attend camps for churches, daycare centers and anyone else who may want to spend a day out.
Punta Gorda, FLyoursun.com

Benefits of Karma Yoga

A Punta Gorda yoga studio owner decided yoga can do more than heal the body and mind. It can also heal the community. Since 2010, Jennifer French, owner and director of The Yoga Sanctuary, has been training aspiring yoga instructors and giving back to local organizations at the same time.
Charlotte County, FLWINKNEWS.com

SWFL shelter information

If an evacuation order has been issued, officials stress that you make every effort to leave the area. If you must go to a shelter, here are some important things for you to consider:. Shelters are not hotels! They will not be able to provide you with any conveniences or...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

County wants neighbors' input on GC Herring Park plans

ROTONDA WEST — People in the Rotonda West area have a unique opportunity: They can help design a neighborhood park the way they want it. "It's a blank slate," said county spokesman Brian Gleason. Charlotte County voters passed a sales tax extension in November 2020. As part of the deal,...
Punta Gorda, FLyoursun.com

Military Heritage Museum gets 'game-changer' grant for new youth program

PUNTA GORDA — The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda has received a federal grant that representatives are calling a "game changer" for their organization and their new History Academy youth camp. "For me, a ‘game-changer' grant is one that brings transformational programming to a nonprofit," said Gary Butler, museum...
Punta Gorda, FLyoursun.com

Column: Punta Gorda has a great sanitation department

Sanitation services have been making headlines across Southwest Florida as municipalities and companies have been struggling to meet the needs of residents. We are fortunate in the Punta Gorda to have a sanitation department, led by Hope Petkus, that puts customer service and fiscal responsibility to our residents at the top of the priority list. These 19 individuals representing the sanitation department are critically important to maintaining safe living conditions in the city. Their work often goes unnoticed, unless there is a problem and the garbage is not picked up at the usual time. I’d like to thank each of our sanitation employees for the work they do every single day.
Punta Gorda, FLyoursun.com

Column: Introducing, or reintroducing, the lion’s ear

Bringing you back to the Nature Park in Punta Gorda, I wanted to introduce (or reintroduce) an underutilized perennial that fits into Florida-Friendly Landscaping, has bright orange flowers from summer on through early winter and was even a 2004 Florida Nurserymen and Growers Association Plant of the Year!. The lion’s...
Punta Gorda, FLyoursun.com

New airport rescue, firefighting facility coming to Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County representatives broke ground Tuesday afternoon on a new airport rescue and firefighting facility at the county's Public Safety Complex on Airport Road in Punta Gorda. The facility, which is expected to be completed in the fall, will feature a fake, full-sized fuselage − the main...
Punta Gorda, FLyoursun.com

Punta Gorda celebrates its hibiscus history

The hibiscus is a special flower to the city of Punta Gorda, so much so that it is celebrated by the annual Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival. Locals gather each year to sell plants and art pieces to commemorate Punta Gorda’s title as “The City of Hibiscus.”. In 1926, the City...
Punta Gorda, FLWINKNEWS.com

Construction on Sunseeker Resort may resume by end of year

The future of a Southwest Florida resort looks a little clearer. Construction of the Sunseeker Resort at Charlotte Harbor may resume by the end of the year, which is welcome news to nearby business owners we spoke to. Barry and Jane Babler moved to Punta Gorda in 2019 to retire....
Punta Gorda, FLyoursun.com

LETTER: No such thing as progress at Fishville

The Punta Gorda City Council needs to be applauded for "riding herd" on the on-going renovation plans of Fishermen's Village (Jon Larmore's Arciterra Development project). For almost nine years now, we have heard these $25 million-plus, pie-in-the -sky renovation plans for the prestigious Punta Gorda development. And what have we seen accomplished? Sure, millions of dollars spent on restaurants and brew houses, millions of pavers installed, time-share owners evicted and the shuffling of the tenants.
Punta Gorda, FLyoursun.com

COLUMN: Good news abounds

It hard to believe we are already halfway through the month of May. Usually, by now, we see a slowing down of activity, but I think this year is turning out very differently. As restrictions for events and activities abate, there is increasing interest in getting outside and reuniting as a community once again.