Health & Wellness Happenings

Alzheimer’s Association program to help dementia caregivers plan for the future. When it comes to dementia caregiving, planning ahead can seem a daunting task. In the hopes of making it easier, the Alzheimer’s Association will present “The Proactive Path,” a virtual program to address how to prepare for the future while caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. The program, as part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s ongoing “Ask the Expert” series, will offer helpful insight into such topics as legal and financial planning, identifying a care team and navigating the overall caregiving experience. Featured guest speakers will include Jason Penrod, elder law attorney and founder of Family Elder Law; Cynthia Perthuis, area owner of Senior Care Authority; and Sue Ryan, author of “Our Journey of Love: 5 Steps to Navigate Your Caregiving Journey.” The free program will begin at 1 p.m. May 25. Register by calling the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or by visiting bit.ly/ProactivePath. To learn more about additional free programming from the Alzheimer’s Association, visit www.alz.org.