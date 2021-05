You’ve probably heard that the sports card craze is real, but what if I told you that the biggest sport in the world hasn’t even begun to gain traction in this market yet?. That’s right. Proper football is on the rise in the sports card game, which is wild to think about considering the sport is the most played in the world and features some of the most prominent athletes on the planet like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.