‘IN TREATMENT’ BACK IN SESSION ON HBO

In Treatment is worth watching just for Uzo Aduba, "one of TV’s great discoveries of the last decade": "Aduba was just a guest star in the first season of (Orange Is the New Black), playing a relatively minor character on a show with an enormous cast," says Alan Sepinwall. "But her physicality and magnetism cut through instantly, as did her mastery of the show’s sometimes messy balance of comedy and drama. (Due to a quirk in the eligibility rules for Orange over the years, she and Ed Asner as Lou Grant are the only actors to win both comedy and drama Emmys for playing the same character.) And the loose-limbed expansiveness with which she played Suzanne (a.k.a. 'Crazy Eyes') was nothing like the fiery way she embodied trailblazing presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm in Mrs. America, which in turn bears almost no resemblance to how tightly controlled she is as Brooke, even when Brooke herself is wildly out of control. Like (Gabriel) Byrne, Aduba knows how to make Brooke’s silent reactions as noteworthy as her dialogue and speeches, and the gradual peeling of her onion proves an even worthier endeavor than the work Brooke does with Eladio and the others."