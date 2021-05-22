newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘IN TREATMENT’ BACK IN SESSION ON HBO

By Staff Reports
Republic
 4 days ago

On television, people talk a lot. Often too much. The contrast between the hyper-articulate, funny, witty or revealingly dumb things that script-written characters utter and the grim reality of actual “conversation” can be distressing. I’m still convinced that the early success of so-called “reality TV” was its ability to capture...

www.therepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Taylor
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Jayne Mansfield
Person
Redd Foxx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Hockey#Network Tv#Nbc#Reality Tv#Fox Television#Cbs Tv#Fox Tv#Tv Ma#Covid#Showtime#Major League Baseball#The Vegas Golden Knights#Minnesota Wild#Nhl#Nbc#Bbc America#The Boston Celtics#Nba#Abc#Ncis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
PBS
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
China
Related
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘In Treatment’ Trailer: Uzo Aduba Plays Therapist To A Reimagined Version Of HBO’s Hit Therapy Drama

As we’ve said in the past, “In Treatment” might not have been revered as it should be, but the HBO drama was extremely underrated and was a nice dramatic ballast to some of the more melodramatic and campy shows that were on HBO at the time (“True Blood“), etc. The series, about a therapist who sees patients, essentially and talks them through their problems also launched the career of Mia Wasikowska and reminded us again just how good Gabriel Byrne was/is (Melissa George was outstanding on the show too, but she’s seemingly only now returning from a hiatus from acting). Well, after a long time off, the Emmy-winning drama series IN TREATMENT will return for its fourth season on Sunday May 23 at 9pm ET.
Mental HealthTVGuide.com

In Treatment Review: HBO's Revival Is a Quiet and Critical Examination of Our Own Humanity

Amid a cultural reckoning, pandemic, and declining mental health, it's quite felicitous that HBO revived its previously stalemated series, In Treatment, in which a therapist encourages sit-downs with clients to ask, well, how are they really doing -- with everything. But now in its fourth season -- more than 10 years after its third -- and helmed by new co-showrunners Jennifer Schuur and Joshua Allen, its most compelling self-confrontations are the ones its therapist is forced to have.
CelebritiesTime

Uzo Aduba Is Ready to Talk About Therapy

There are a few words, Uzo Aduba points out, that we tend to whisper. Therapy is one of them. Saying it out loud is more than part of the job for the actor, who’s preparing for the May 23 premiere of her latest show: a new installment of HBO’s 2008–2010 hit drama In Treatment, in which she stars as the psychologist to a rotating cast of patients.
Chicago, ILchicagocrusader.com

Uzo Aduba is in charge in new season of HBO’s ‘In Treatment’

New season starts right toward end of “Mental Health Awareness Month”. “In Treatment” returns to HBO on May 23 for a fourth season starring Uzo Aduba as therapist Dr. Brooke Taylor. It’s been ten years since the end of Season 3, and the reimagining of “In Treatment” is set in present day Los Angeles and brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Taylor (Brooke), played by Aduba, to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. This is the first season for “In Treatment” that uses a Black, female therapist as the lead, as well as moving from New York to Los Angeles. This was addressed during a panel of the CTAM Television Critics Association Press Tour, in which I participated a few months ago.
TV SeriesBlack Girl Nerds

Uzo Aduba: Former ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Comes to HBO’s ‘In Treatment’

Fans of the famed, award-winning series In Treatment have been given a second chance. The series returns this month with a revamp. Instead of veteran stage and film actor Gabriel Byrne as psychologist Paul Weston, Uzo Aduba (Emmy and SAG-award winner for Orange is the New Black) steps into the role of Dr. Brooke Taylor, an emphatic, concerned doctor who now sees patients at her home instead of the office.
TV & Videoswcn247.com

HBO revives 'In Treatment' with Uzo Aduba looking for truth

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten years after the drama “In Treatment” signed off, the HBO show is back with a group of new patients and a new therapist, but a similar theme. Physician heal thyself. Uzo Aduba takes over from Gabriel Byrne as the psychotherapist at the center of the show, now playing buttoned-down Dr. Brooke Taylor with a thriving practice but a whole lot of personal demons. The show has traded the previous episodes’ Brooklyn brownstone for a chic and immaculate home in an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles. Shot during the pandemic, it incorporates social distancing and sets all the therapy sessions inside the home of Aduba’s character.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

HBO's In Treatment revival is beautifully appealing and inevitably a touch disappointing

In Treatment is worth watching just for Uzo Aduba, "one of TV’s great discoveries of the last decade": "Aduba was just a guest star in the first season of (Orange Is the New Black), playing a relatively minor character on a show with an enormous cast," says Alan Sepinwall. "But her physicality and magnetism cut through instantly, as did her mastery of the show’s sometimes messy balance of comedy and drama. (Due to a quirk in the eligibility rules for Orange over the years, she and Ed Asner as Lou Grant are the only actors to win both comedy and drama Emmys for playing the same character.) And the loose-limbed expansiveness with which she played Suzanne (a.k.a. 'Crazy Eyes') was nothing like the fiery way she embodied trailblazing presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm in Mrs. America, which in turn bears almost no resemblance to how tightly controlled she is as Brooke, even when Brooke herself is wildly out of control. Like (Gabriel) Byrne, Aduba knows how to make Brooke’s silent reactions as noteworthy as her dialogue and speeches, and the gradual peeling of her onion proves an even worthier endeavor than the work Brooke does with Eladio and the others."
TV Showsreality blurred

Reality TV premieres through Memorial Day weekend

Good morning! While there’s been a non-stop flood of premieres have continued since the start of the year, we’re fast approaching the start of the summer reality TV season. There’s a lot on the way: The week of Memorial Day alone, there will be more than 30 reality shows premiering!
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘In Treatment’ Season 4 On HBO, Where Uzo Aduba Is The Therapist Who Doles Out Advice During A Crisis In Her Own Life

From 2008-10, In Treatment won Emmys for a fairly simple format: A therapist in session with various patients, then an episode that examines the inner life of the therapist him/herself. Ten years after the third season aired, a fourth season has been created. Now the therapist is being played by Uzo Aduba, and the office is her beautiful modern home, due to the pandemic. Does the formula still work?
TV & Videostheknockturnal.com

Exclusive: Joel Kinnaman Talks New Season of HBO’s ‘In Treatment’

The actor gave insight into his role with the highly anticipated new season. ‘In Treatment’ is back for another session. Ten years after it went off the air, the hit drama returns Sunday, May 23 at 9 pm EST with a new season. The revival follows Dr. Brooke Taylor (Uzo Aduba), a therapist who becomes intertwined in the complexities of her patients’ lives while bearing her own struggles. Season four revolves around modern, relevant themes of today including social justice issues and mental health awareness. It’s a major step from the reign of Gabriel Byrne as Paul Weston in the first three seasons.
Celebritieswbch.com

The late Alex Trebek among 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards nominees

The late Alex Trebek, and another TV icon, the late Larry King, are among the nominees for the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards, which were just announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). Emmy winners Trebek, who passed away last October, and King, who died in January...
TV ShowsPopculture

Beloved ABC Sitcom Coming to Netflix Next Week

Happy Endings is among the new movies and TV shows arriving on Netflix on Tuesday, June 1. The series originally aired only three seasons, but it was critically acclaimed and built a fanbase that has long held out hope for a revival. Happy Endings features an all-star lead ensemble, who plays six friends living in Chicago.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

In Treatment: Season Four Ratings

After more than a decade, HBO has revived the In Treatment TV series for a fourth season but with a new star. Most revivals don’t last very long but, will this one gel with the cable channel’s audience? Will In Treatment be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

HBO Max and HBO June 2021 Schedule

The HBO Max and HBO June 2021 titles have been announced, as well as what is leaving the services. You can view the full HBO Max and HBO June 2021 schedule below and watch a video that shows you what to expect. New Line Cinema’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made...
TV Seriestheknockturnal.com

Exclusive: John Benjamin Hickey & Joshua Allen Talk New Season of HBO’s ‘In Treatment’ [Video]

John Benjamin Hickey and Joshua Allen talk the new season of HBO’s In Treatment as it sets to premiere May 23rd at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series has been revamped with a new modern twist. Starring Uzo Aduba as “Dr. Brooke Taylor” with Liza Colon-Zayas (Rita), John Benjamin Hickey (Colin), Quintessa Swindell (Laila), and Anthony Ramos (Eladio). Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen, and Melissa Bernstein executive produce, with Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby serving as co-executive producers. The HBO Entertainment production is in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions, and Sheleg.
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

HBO renews ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ for season 3

HBO’s Emmy-nominated narrative sketch comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show has been renewed for a third season. Season 2 of A Black Lady Sketch Show once again featured a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations. The Season 2 finale will air on Friday, May 28. Season 1 and 2 episodes to date are currently available to stream on HBO Max.
TV & Videosalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jesse Plemons to star in HBO Max series 'Love and Death'

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Emmy-nominated actor Jesse Plemons has been cast opposite 'WandaVision' star Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max original limited series 'Love and Death'. As per Variety, the forthcoming series, produced by Lionsgate, is inspired by the book 'Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and...