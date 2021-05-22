Readers say: ‘I’m not your ‘Sweetie!”

When I was young I had my first child. I was 19 years old. And when I was 21 I had my second child. And when I had my third child I was 23 years old. When I had all my three kids I was thankful. My kids’ names is Tiffany and Darrell and my last kid’s name is Joy. All my three kids are grown up living they own life. My older girl is happily married. My second child is a boy living with a friend. My third child is a girl. She has her own place and she has a job working at Reagan Airport. So being a mother is a wonderful feeling. When I was young I told my mother when I grew up I wanted to be a mother too.