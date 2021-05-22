newsbreak-logo
Baserunning woes doom Pirates in season-ending sweep

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes a singular play or moment in sports can lead to a team’s demise. Almost like a gut punch, that one play can be difficult to come back from and creates doubt. The Wylie Pirates baseball team took multiple gut punches, got back up, and nearly pulled the comeback victory.

