Baserunning woes doom Pirates in season-ending sweep

One of the most consistently popular genres of article we produce here on this website are #ScholarshipAlerts. We love them and so do you. There you have the American dream rolled into a 3-minute video: a player who was so committed to his dream of playing college football — the ultimate American endeavor — that he paid his way for one, two, three or four years, only to learn that his hard work had paid off. The walk-on did not toil in darkness. His coaches watched and noticed, as did his teammates. And so now he’s being rewarded by his coaches and in front of his brothers, living proof that hard work pays off — literally — now that his tuition bills are taken care of.