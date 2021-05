The highly-anticipated UEFA Women's Champions League final, set for this Sunday in Gothenburg, Sweden, will air on Paramount+ in the United States. Barcelona and Chelsea will square off for the right to be crowned champions of Europe. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and CBS Sports will provide pre- and post-match coverage on CBS Sports HQ, featuring Poppy Miller, Aly Wagner and Sandra Herrera. CBS Sports HQ can be accessed within the Paramount+ app, in addition to the CBS Sports app and on your browser.