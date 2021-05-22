newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Around the House: Tips for painting your fireplace

By Ken Moon Special to The Gazette
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Ken: My old fireplace is dark red and doesn’t fit in to my color scheme any more. How do I paint it? What color would you suggest? — Jan Answer: This is pretty easy, but as with all paint jobs, the key is in the preparation. Apply a couple of coats of a primer/sealer, like KILZ or Bullseye 1-2-3. You can roll it on if you’d like, but a better idea is to use a small sprayer, after you mask off the area. The primer will help seal the pores in the brick so your top coat covers more completely — not to mention it will be easier to apply. You could choose a neutral color, like a tan or off-white — perhaps three shades darker than the walls. Or if there’s a favorite accent color in the room, key off of it and use the darker tint. Finally, you could re-create the mortar lines between the bricks with a dark gray or brown paint applied with a small brush.

gazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Detector#Latex Paint#Painting#Bacteria#House#Down Coats#Home Ice#Kilz#Krdo#Colored Veneer#Solid Wood#Ice Cubes#Multiple Layers#Digital Pictures#Laminates#Freezing#Version#Unpleasant Odor#Gallons#Wd 40
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Paintings
Related
Home & Gardenamazingarchitecture.com

Make Your Home Tidier With These Home Improvement Tips

After a tedious day at the office, everyone wants to come back home to a tidy space full of peace and love. That is, after all, what homes are supposed to be. However, your home can only be as loving and peaceful as you make it to be. People who...
Interior DesignSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

5 ways to add color to your home without paint

Let's face it: Most people don't enjoy painting their home. And if you ask your friends to help you, they won't exactly be eager to do so. So how can you bring a splash of color to your house without paint? Realtor.com has a few ideas. The website gathered nine methods for bringing color into your space. Best of all, these ideas don't involve covering your furniture in plastic and waiting hours for your walls to dry.
Interior Designthespruce.com

How to Whitewash a Fireplace

A whitewashed fireplace has a distinctive look. Whitewash certainly doesn't offer the look of fresh paint—that's a solid color—nor is it the look of chipped paint. Whitewash has an appealing, hazy-white, translucent appearance that hovers somewhere between showing and not showing you the brick. It's also an appearance that you can achieve quite easily and inexpensively on your own fireplace.
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

3 Factors to Consider When Choosing Paint for Your Home

Painting is necessary for any modern home. The paint you choose determines whether your house will stand out from the rest. This is the reason you should pick the right interior and exterior paint and have professionals do the painting. There are many qualities to look for when choosing paint...
Granger, INWNDU

Tips on preparing your lawn for summer

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring is here and you may have already started planting your flowers for the season. If your plants have seen damage from the overnight frost, no need to worry. Greg Leyes at Ginger Valley says you need to remove the damaged parts of the plants, and...
Lifestylewswv.net

Tip for Opening your Pool

This time of year, families with a pool will start to get them prepared. There are several key factors in getting your pool ready for the upcoming season. Along with removing any off season debris from the pool, one of the most important things you can do to make sure your pool water stays clear all year is to ensure your filter system is clean and fully maintained. Most people in our area have a sand filter to clean their water. Neglecting this filter will most surely cause you to have trouble. You want to make sure it has the appropriate amount of sand in it as well as stir the existing sand up so it can filter the water properly. The sand sets up hard over the winter and stirring it up will ensure water flows thru it properly. If adding sand, you also want to make sure you do not get sand in the intake pipe as it may stop it up. After you do this, make sure to backwash your filter when you turn it on for the first time to not dump the dirt you have freed from your sand into the pool. You also want to make sure that all the hoses are clean for the intake and return on an above ground pool. Doing this will ensure your filter system will be in top shape to keep your water filtered and clear.
Interior Designcoveteur.com

Easy Styling Tips for Your Desk Nook

Comprehensive home tours are wonderful and inspiring, but most of us decorate step-by-step, focusing on (and perfecting) specific areas at a time. In Anatomy of a Nook—Coveteur's newest home series—we're dissecting specific areas of a home and asking our stylish friends to break down the process behind their favorite nook, cranny, or corner of their homes.
Home & GardenFood & Wine

You Can Finally Paint Your House to Look Like a Dunkin'

Food and beverage companies collaborating with brands from outside the industry have become all the rage. Some of these partnerships are inherently exciting: Game of Thrones meets Scotch whisky? Why not! Sure, others can be as boring as watching paint dry. But an unlikely collab has just been announced for which watching paint dry is the excitement. Dunkin' has teamed up with the online paint retailer Backdrop for official pink and orange interior house paints.
Home & Garden21oak.com

5 washable paint brands perfect for your kitchen walls

Keeping kitchen walls clean can be challenging; between food spatte. rs from cooking or children spilling, food can wind up everywhere. If you’re looking to refresh your kitchen walls, or want an excuse to try out a new color, washable paint is a great way to update your kitchen. We’ve put together a list of our favorite brands and colors to help you in your search for the perfect washable hue.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Multi-Functional Outdoor Fireplaces

The Rocco fireplace by Belgian design studio Moróro is a modern, multi-functional piece of outdoor furniture that suits any outdoor social gathering. With its sleek aluminum frame finished in a classy matte black, the Rocco fireplace is a centerpiece statement that offers major utility. The firepit can be outfitted with a number of chic accessories such as a grill top, two kinds of tabletops, and a parasol base. These accessories can transform its function from a social gathering spot to a cooking area with a simple rearrangement.
Home & Gardenhomebuilding.co.uk

Best Bathroom Paint: 8 Smart Buys to Spruce up Your Space

Choosing the best bathroom paint for your space will work two-fold – it’ll freshen up your room without breaking the bank and it’ll help keep moisture and mould from causing unsightly marks on your walls and ceilings. But, there’s a whole host of ranges out there so how do you...
Home & Gardenhealthdigest.com

Why The Paint In Your House Could Be Making You Sick

For many of us, our home serves as a safe space and a sanctuary from the outside world. What it should not do, is make you sick. Unfortunately, there is more than one way a home-inspired illness can happen. According to The Healthy, houses can be filled with toxic dust, poor ventilation, and wall-to-wall carpet containing potential allergy triggers.
Home & GardenRealty Today

8 Tips For Building Your Own House

Building your own house from the ground up can be a rewarding experience. It provides you the chance to tailor your home to suit your needs and tastes. However, if you're someone who's watched any homebuilding show, you might think that the process can be time-consuming and stressful. Well, building...
Gardeninglakecountybanner.com

Tips for Properly Watering Your Garden

When your garden needs a drink, are you keeping it thirsty or drowning it terribly? To ensure good growth and a bountiful crop, it is vital to monitor how much water you spread. There’s more to it than setting up the sprinkler and walking away for an hour, but once you get the hang of it old habits like that will be, well, water under the bridge. Here are tips for properly watering your garden and keeping your crops and flowers healthy.
GardeningKKTV

Tips for planting your new trees

Sponsored - We have some tips for planting your new trees. This 11 Connects video will give you the details. Visit http://www.coloradotreefarmnursery.com/ to find out more.
LifestyleKenosha News.com

2. Make pressed flower candles.

These taper candles from @lillyangela_ incorporate the popular pressed flower trend. They’re easy to make with a taper candle in any color, pre-dried and pressed delicate flowers, some extra wax, parchment paper, a heat gun (or hair dryer), and a spoon. @lillyangela_. Who else loves pressed flower decor?? ##pressedflowers ##quarantinecrafts...