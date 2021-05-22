Score Predictions: Can Sunderland turn it around?

Chelsea has struck out twice thus far in all competitions against Leicester City. The Foxes defeated Thomas Tuchel’s men by a score of 1-0 in their most recent meeting, a crushing blow to the Blues’ hopes of lifting a trophy this season. Their loss to Arsenal just a few days before also makes the top four race a lot closer. To put it simply, this is a must win for the home side. There will be fans in the stands and nervousness in the air, Chelsea simply has to seize the moment. A little added motivation will come from the viral video of Daniel Amartey throwing the Blues’ pre-match flag on the ground in a disrespectful celebration, not that Tuchel’s side needs more reason to win.