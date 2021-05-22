newsbreak-logo
Rugby

Six Nations WILL remain on free-to-air TV after BBC and ITV reach breakthrough with tournament organisers... and agreement for new deal will run until 2025

By Sportsmail Reporter
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Six Nations will remain on free-to-air television after tournament organisers reached an agreement in principle with existing broadcasters BBC and ITV - as revealed by Sportsmail last year.

Six Nations Rugby said it had entered into ‘exclusive discussions’ with the two broadcasters over a four-year agreement starting in 2022 and ending after the 2025 season.

The new deal covers the men’s and women’s Six Nations, plus the Under-20 tournament.

The Six Nations will remain on free-to-air television after a breakthrough was made this week
The rugby tournament threatened to be taken off terrestrial TV, away from the BBC and ITV

Subject to contract, ITV will show all England, Ireland, France and Italy men’s Six Nations home games, while the BBC will broadcast Wales and Scotland home matches.

The women’s Six Nations will be screened on the BBC with what the Six Nations describe as ‘unprecedented broadcast investment’.

In a statement, Six Nations Rugby said: ‘Six Nations Rugby today confirmed that it has entered into exclusive discussions with BBC and ITV after an agreement in principle was reached relating to all three Six Nations Championships.

‘Fans will continue to enjoy widespread coverage of rugby’s greatest championships throughout the United Kingdom due to an enhanced agreement between Six Nations Rugby and the two broadcasters, who have worked together since 2016.

‘The agreement has a four-year term starting in 2022 and ending after the 2025 Championships.’

However, a deal has been reached for the competition to be broadcast until the 2025 season
