Spain to welcome back Brit holidaymakers with sizzling sunshine and £1.20 pints

Brit holidaymakers enticed to the Spanish Costas next week will be welcomed with £1.20 pints at some bars to celebrate their return.

Thousands of tourists are expected to leave the wet weather in the UK and head for the sun next week after Spain opened its borders to Brits.

This is despite Spain being on the UK’s amber list with people advised to not travel there for holidays and they will need to quarantine on their return for 10 days.

Expat Toni Smith, who owns a Costa Del Sol bar, has said that she and her husband Brian are selling beer for £1.20 to celebrate the return of UK tourists. Other bars are offering similarly reduced prices to get the beer flowing again.

She told The Sun: “The fact Spain is letting British tourists back in again from Monday is fantastic news. It’s brilliant for us.

Expat bars are trying to entice tourists within bargain prices for beer (Image: SOLARPIX.COM)

“We’ll be open for business as always and very happy to see anyone who wants to come in for a drink.”

With temperatures to dip as lot as 3C amid the incessant rain in the UK this weekend, those travelling to Spain will enjoy highs of 24C and sunshine in Alicante next week.

Spain is keen to see the return of UK holidaymakers with tourism a key part of its economy.

PM Pedro Sanchez also said that British tourists who have received two doses of a Covid vaccine will not need to take a PCR test on arrival in Spain.

The UK is the biggest market for the Spanish tourism industry (Image: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“I can announce that from May 24, Spain will be delighted to receive British tourists again into our country,” he said.

The UK is the biggest market for the Spanish tourism industry and which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Bar owner Toni told the Sun: “It’s been a tough time for us and there’s been days when it’s cost us money to open our doors because we have a lot of overheads.

Thousands of Brits are expected to fly out to Spain next week (Image: Getty Images)

“We’ve got ten staff and only four are working at the moment. The rest are on temporary lay-off called Erte but you’ve still got social security to pay.

“We’ve been hanging on and hanging on for the better times and I can see light at the end of the tunnel now.”