The Post-COVID World is the Perfect Time to Secure One’s Finances

There is adizzying amount of change taking place right now in the world of marketing. The third-party cookies and other tracking tools that marketers have depended on for years are going by the wayside, placing an increased focus on first-party data. Meanwhile, powerful new technologies now allow for personalization and segmentation on levels that were previously impossible, all of them reliant on quality data. And all of this is happening in the context of COVID-19, which drove huge behavior shifts not only in the way people shop, but how and where they are engaging with brands.