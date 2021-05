It’s been an amazing year for our JROTC program. Never in recent memory have we had so many standout accomplishments. Dedication is what brought fortune to so many cadets. This is our biggest JROTC graduating class in a long time with nine seniors. One of our goals is to help the cadets have a post high school plan. These cadets do. We have underclassmen earning industrial certificates as well. We are small in numbers but our quality is there. In all, 11 cadets have made their mark, thats over 20 percent of our program. Take a look at the numbers: