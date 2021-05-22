newsbreak-logo
Blue Devils take series lead on wild seventh inning

By Melissa Meador Monroe Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4euw_0a7lzoq500
Booneville's Hayden Donahue slides in safely to score the game-tying run in the seventh inning against Amory.  Melissa Meador/Monroe Journal

BOONEVILLE - Friday's Game 1 of the Class 3A North finals wasn't pretty for either team, featuring plenty of errors, walks and wild pitches.

Booneville (23-10) capitalized on the wildness in the final inning, scoring three in the seventh, including the tying and winning runs on a passed ball and a wild pitch to take a 9-8 victory.

"It's definitely not the way you picture winning a baseball game, but you tell the guys when you get to this point, it doesn't have to be pretty," Booneville coach Kevin Williams said. "I know they would love to have those back, and we had a few in the game we would like to have back."

Amory (24-11) took an early 1-0 lead on first inning doubles from Hunter Jones and Bo Rock, but the Blue Devils tied it up in the bottom half when Kyle Church led off with a double of his own and scored on a passed ball.

Booneville went up 2-1 in the second before the Panthers made it 2-2 in the fourth on a double steal.

Gage Harrelson singled in a pair in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead for Booneville, 4-2, but the Panthers had their big run in the fifth, going back up 6-4 on a Reed Stanford RBI single and an Ethan Kimbrough triple.

Church and Ben Davis knotted it back up at 6-6 with a double and a sac fly.

"It was exciting, and I'm glad we could win it that way," said Church, who had three of Booneville's six hits. "They hit the ball well, and we had to play defense better than we could all year."

Amory added a run in each of the last two innings, scoring on a throwing error in the sixth and a bases-loaded walk to Walker Maranto in the seventh.

Booneville put the first two on in the seventh with walks, got another hit from Church and a sac fly from Ben Sandlin before the final two runs came home.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: In the seventh, Booneville held Amory to just one run after loading the bases with no outs and countered with three of its own in the bottom half for the win.

Big Stat: Of Amory's six walks issued on the night, four came in the final inning.

Coach Speak: "We would really like for it to have been decided on good pitching and hitting, but we'll take it." – Williams

