Letter written by Princess Diana reveals special bond between William and Harry

Diana with William and Harry in Lech, Austria. In 2019, Prince Harry said: "We're brothers. We'll always be brothers. I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me". (Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

A heartwarming letter written by Princess Dianna sheds light on the special bond Prince William and Prince Harry shared as children.

The late Princess wrote the note in March 1985 – just six months after her youngest son was born.

A section of the handwritten letter says: "William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses, hardly letting the parents near!"

Their strong relationship has deepened over time.

The brothers supported one another following their mother’s tragic death in 1997 and have both dealt with growing up in the public eye.

Diana Princess of Wales with her children Prince William and Prince Harry as young boys (Image: Internet Unknown)

But the pair are reportedly not as close as they once were, particularly following Harry's decision to leave the Royal Family for the US – and recent interviews where he has opened up about his past.

Prince William is said to be 'saddened' after his brother seemed to attack their dad Prince Charles in a sensational podcast interview, according to insiders.

Prince Harry (left) and Prince William (right) wave to the cameras during their tour of Canada in 1991 (Image: Mirrorpix)

Harry appeared to criticise his father Prince Charles's parenting, saying he wanted to "break the cycle" of "suffering" when it comes to his own children.

He told the Armchair Expert Podcast: "When it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on."

Princess Diana, Princess of Wales with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry attend the Heads of State VE Remembrance Service in Hyde Park, London on May 7, 1995 (Image: Getty Images)

Harry also discussed his struggles growing up in the spotlight, saying it had felt like "a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo".

Explaining his decision to leave the Royal Family, the Prince told host and actor Dax Shepard he would think: "I don't want to be here, I don't want to be doing this, look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it's going to happen again."

Prince William and Prince Harry visiting The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on August 30, 2017. The garden was transformed and dedicated to the memory of Princess Diana. (Image: Getty Images)

Harry said in 2019: "Inevitably, stuff happens but look - we're brothers, we'll always be brothers." (Image: Getty Images)

The brothers are expected to join forces to unveil a statue in Diana's memory in July, but in the wake of Harry's recent outburst, insiders reportedly fear the reunion is at risk.

The event will mark what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

Diana's touching letter is among several to the late Cyril Dickman, a steward at Buckingham Palace for more than five decades.

Princess Diana with Prince Harry (centre) and Prince William leaving London's Natural History Museum in 1992 (Image: PA)

Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry on the piano at home in Kensington Palace (Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The late Princess also reveals how she and Prince Charles had been 'overwhelmed' by the reaction to Harry's birth and could 'hardly breathe from the mass of flowers'.

Speaking about their relationship with ITV correspondent Tom Bradby in 2019, Prince Harry said: "Inevitably, stuff happens but look - we're brothers, we'll always be brothers.

"We're certainly on different paths at the moment and I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me."