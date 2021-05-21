Monitor Gives Inmates a Pass
To the Editor: On May 12, Federal Monitor Steve Martin submitted a scathing 323-page report, his 11th to date, lambasting the NYC Correction Department. Martin, who was hired in 2015 to oversee the Nunez Consent Judgment, took no prisoners and relentlessly imputed blame for the rising amount of force against inmates to everyone and everything including, but not limited to, correction officers, supervisors, Wardens, Chiefs, past jail culture, training, poor leadership, lack of de-escalation skill and staff's "hyper-confrontational behavior."thechiefleader.com