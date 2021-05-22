Friday's top prospect performers

Ruiz homered in his only at-bat during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader loss to the Cubs. Ruiz was called up to the club prior to Tuesday's twin bill, and he logged his first at-bat of the season with the Dodgers down 7-0 in the final inning. The backstop kept Los Angeles from being shut out with a 405-foot solo shot to right field for his second big-league homer. Remarkably, Ruiz's other career long ball also came in his first at-bat of the season (in 2020). He isn't likely to see much time with Will Smith and Austin Barnes entrenched behind the plate for Los Angeles, but Ruiz could stick with the club and carve out occasional plate appearances if the Dodgers decide they have room to continue carrying a third catcher.