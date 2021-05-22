newsbreak-logo
MLB

Friday's top prospect performers

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at Friday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez, RHP (MLB No. 21), High-A Aberdeen. Rodriguez has been untouchable at the High-A level in his first four starts of the year. He turned in his best performance of the short season in Aberdeen’s 5-2 victory over Wilmington, tossing six innings of one-run, one-hit ball with eight punchouts and no walks while picking up his second win. His lone blemish of the day was a third-inning home run off the bat of outfielder Gage Canning. The righty owns an ERA of 1.47, a WHIP of 0.71, has struck out 31 while allowing just four walks, and has a batting average against of .141 in his 18 1/3 dominant innings this season. Orioles prospects stats »

