We still do not know the final details of the Australia trade deal signed off by cabinet last week – but what we do know is the ‘shape of the deal’. Australia is to obtain tariff and quota free access to the UK market in agricultural goods – with domestic farmers protected by having this access phased in over 10-15 years. Additionally, Britain’s less-intensive farmers will be protected from the more ‘industrial methods’ (for example, the use of hormones in livestock rearing) used down under by the strict adherence of the UK’s existing farming and sanitary and phyto-sanitary (SPS) restrictions to imports.