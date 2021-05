In a world stricken by climate change and species extinction, we’re today more aware than at any point in history of the damage mankind’s actions and way of life is inflicting upon the natural world. Unfortunately, just as fish are often described as the “forgotten victims on our plate,” they are also not covered by animal welfare laws. It’s a sober fact that fish as a collective species are more exploited than any other animal group. They are killed in bigger numbers than any species and their habitats are being polluted at an alarming rate. YouTube star Zak Catchem has been passionate about anything with scales and a fin longer than he can remember. He believes that in 2021, everybody needs to seriously start talking about fish conservation.