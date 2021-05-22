newsbreak-logo
Interior Design

Savvy dad creates own storage bed out of IKEA shelves - saving himself £700

By Nilufer Atik
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago

A dad-of-two saved himself hundreds of pounds after making a bed using shelves and has now become an online sensation.

Joel Seshold couldn’t afford to buy new furniture after being made redundant amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In need of a new bed base, he decided to put his DIY skills to good use and created his own instead – using IKEA shelves.

He completed the project in just one day at a total cost of £350, saving himself around £700.

The furniture-making marvel has since shared photos of the finished product on Facebook, and people have been in awe of his nifty trick, citing it as ‘so clever’.

"I got the idea for our bed after seeing someone make a kids 'den' bed out of Ikea Kallax shelves.

"I did research and found others had made adult beds but to my knowledge, this is the first time someone has made a super king bed base out of these IKEA units,” Joel explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQUJA_0a7lwBQp00
Facebook users are amazed at Joel's DIY talents and praised him (Image: Jam Press/@buildmyflatpack.uk)

The 32-year-old who lives with his wife Natalie, 32, and their two daughters in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, had been working as a marketing manager before the pandemic struck.

He was furloughed last year in April so decided to turn his attention to DIY projects to fill the time.

At first, it was just a hobby but just three months later, Joel was sadly made redundant so turned his love of DIY into a full-time job - assembling furniture for people on local Facebook groups.

In May, in need of a new bed, he decided to build himself one instead of splashing out on something new.

He saved hundreds of pounds by using the unusual building material of IKEA shelves, and working out the dimensions himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wr81r_0a7lwBQp00
It took the DIY dad only a day at a cost of £350 to build the base (Image: Jam Press/@buildmyflatpack.uk)

"I spent a lot of time working out the dimensions trying to get the right combination of units to make a bed base that would fit the mattress dimensions,” Joel said.

"Unfortunately IKEA then ran out of stock of some of the units, so I had to make some amendments, which worked out quite well.

"I also covered it with 18mm plywood to spread the weight and stop the mattress from sliding."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfMeb_0a7lwBQp00
The IKEA shelves proved ideal for Joel's project (Image: Jam Press/@buildmyflatpack.uk)

Joel used four 1x4 Kallax units for the main base, which allowed him to have double-depth storage with a gap in the middle of 28cm. This was then filled with additional supports made from Lack shelves. The foot end was made from two single Kallax cubes at either end and another 1x4 unit, which he cut down by 19cm each end.

He said: "I needed to use some spacers to add extra length, but thankfully I bought additional 'sacrificial' Kallac units and used these to make the spacers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VuIB8_0a7lwBQp00
The bed needed very careful planning and measuring (Image: Jam Press/@buildmyflatpack.uk)

The easiest part was building the Kallax units, as Joel has built many over the years. However, cutting the units to the right size proved to be a little difficult, so the dad borrowed a friend's Mitre saw to make it easier.

The unique design also provided more useable storage space than most shop-bought beds.

Joel said: "I'm very pleased with the end result, the huge amounts of storage, the sides are double depth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLcuz_0a7lwBQp00
The DIY fanatic honed his skills after being furloughed from his job then made redundant (Image: Jam Press/@buildmyflatpack.uk)

"It's quite high for a bed base, but I'm almost 6ft 3" so that's not a problem for me. Also with this design, we can utilise the IKEA Kallax boxes, drawers, etc to keep items segmented and neat."

Social media users marvelled at Joel’s inventiveness.

One person wrote: "That's so clever, love it."

Another DIY enthusiast said: "I have the same and just brought new plastic clips. Cost about £2 to fix." [sic]

"Go steady when you're 'christening' it," a third Facebook user joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnjBY_0a7lwBQp00
Joel's bed was falling apart and he desperately needed a new one (Image: Jam Press/@buildmyflatpack.uk)

Although one person wasn't quite as impressed, adding: "Tried that and it makes the mattress so hard to lay on."

Joel is overwhelmed by the response his post has received on Facebook however, and is pleased that he’s inspired other people to make their own DIY beds.

"I wanted to share my idea to show that you can have a large storage bed without having to empty the bank,” he added.

"My post seems to have given lots of people the idea to build something similar themselves."

The dad has plenty more DIY hacks planned for the future and will be documenting them on Facebook and Instagram (@buildmyflatpack.uk).

And for anyone else considering making their own DIY bed, Joel shared a few final words of wisdom: "Measure twice, and then measure again before cutting or drilling anything."

