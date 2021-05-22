newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

What happened to The Lizzie McGuire Movie cast as Disney hit turns 18

By Zoe Delaney
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

In news that will make every millennial feel old, The Lizzie McGuire Movie turned 18 earlier this month.

Released on May 2nd 2003, the Walt Disney Pictures film, based on the hit television series, saw Lizzie and her classmates travel to Rome where they wind up mixing with pop stars and other getting involved in other shenanigans on their school-sponsored graduation trip.

In 2019, fans of the franchise were saying “This is what dreams are made of” when it was announced a revival of the series, with the original cast, was set to be aired.

The revival planned to focus on the now 30-year-old Lizzie McGuire as she navigated life and love in her thirties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJam8_0a7lw5Di00
The Lizzie McGuire series ran from 2001 to 2004 and was nominated for two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children's Program throughout that time. Lizzie McGuire. Copyright: Disney.

However, it wasn’t meant to be, and just months after filming began, production was halted. In December 2020, the show’s lead and executive producer Hilary Duff confirmed the re-boot had been cancelled.

It’s believed disagreements with Disney about mature storylines were to blame, with Hilary revealing she would be doing the character and it’s fans a disservice to limit “the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

While the McGuire family and their friends may not be returning to our screens anytime soon, we take a look at what the cast have been up to since their class trip to Europe 18 years ago...

Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wldD_0a7lw5Di00
Hilary Duff made her name in Hollywood playing schoolgirl Lizzie McGuire for four years.

The Lizzie McGuire series made 33-year-old Hilary Duff a household name when it first aired back in 2001.

After starring as the lead role in both the show and movie, the actress continued to work in the industry; starring in films such as Agent Cody Banks, Cheaper by the Dozen and A Cinderella Story throughout the 00s, as well as topping the charts too, releasing five studio albums over the years.

Outside of performing, Hilary’s love life dominated the headlines at the start of her career. In 2001, she confirmed she was dating fellow teen idol, pop star Aaron Carter which became a dramatic on/off relationship over the years.

The pair would go on to be involved in a love triangle with Lindsay Lohan, causing Hilary’s feud with the Mean Girls actress, before the couple called it quits for good in 2004.

The ‘So Younger’ singer gave birth to her first child, a son, in March 2012 with her then husband, Canadian hockey player Mike Comrie. The husband and wife went on to divorce in 2015, with Hilary going on to remarry and have two more children with songwriter Matthew Korma.

The star recently took to her Instagram stories to ponder why, when other celebrities were receiving packages, she hadn’t been sent any products from the new Lizzie McGuire themed makeup line. The brand behind the range, Colourpop, has yet to comment publicly about the snub to Hilary Duff.

Adam Lamberg (David ‘Gordo’ Gordon)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxTVj_0a7lw5Di00
Adam Lamberg was set to reprise his role as David "Gordo" Gordon in a Lizzie McGuire revival for Disney+ before production was halted.

Playing Lizzie McGuire’s loveable childhood friend, Adam Lamberg became a fan favourite with his portrayal of the straight A student ‘Gordo’.

Since The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003, Adam appears to have quit acting, with only a couple of film appearances in almost two decades. In 2019, it was revealed the 36-year-old was working at the Irish Arts Centre in Manhattan before he joined the short-lived reboot series of the hit Disney show.

Proving their friendship was as strong behind the cameras as it was on screen, cast mate Hilary Duff shared pictures of the pair looking happy to be reunited on the set of the now cancelled revival.

Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfcaY_0a7lw5Di00
Jake Thomas played Lizzie's younger brother, Matt who would regularly develops schemes to create trouble around the house.

Knoxville born Jake Thomas starred as Lizzie’s prankster younger brother Matt McGuire in both the series and movie.

Now 31-years-old, Jake now works as a commercial entertainment photographer as well as still appearing on the small screen in shows such as NCIS, Criminal Minds and Ghost Whisperer.

Ashlie Brillault (Kate Sanders)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KECIk_0a7lw5Di00
Ashlie Brillault opted for a life away from acting after starring as Kate Sanders in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Originally one of Lizzie’s best friends, Ashlie Brillault’s character Kate Sanders is the stereotypical high school Mean Girl throughout the franchise.

Retiring from acting when the show came to an end in 2004, the former child star has kept an exceptionally low profile and now works as a criminal defence lawyer.

The mum-of-one was not confirmed for the ill-fated reboot but did rejoin the cast for the virtual table read in 2020 which raised funds for frontline responders throughout the pandemic.

Yani Gellman (Paolo Valisari)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbJ43_0a7lw5Di00
Yani Gellman played Italian pop star named Paolo, who mistakes Lizzie McGuire for his singing partner in the 2003 movie.

Starring as one of the franchise’s new characters in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Yani Gellman became known to teenage audiences in 2003 with his portrayal of Italian pop star, Paolo Valisari.

Since then, the 35-year-old actor has appeared in long-running American soap opera, The Young and the Restless, Pretty Little Liars and Greek, as well as working as a model for brands like Omega watches.

Alex Borstein (Ms. Angela Ungermeyer)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbH62_0a7lw5Di00
Alex Borstein is now more well know for her work on Family Guy and in comedy-drama series, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

While a generation may know Alex Borstein as Lizzie McGuire’s school principal Ms. Angela Ungermeyer, millions will also recognise her as the voice behind Lois Griffin on the animated comedy, Family Guy.

As well as playing the long-suffering wife of Peter Griffin, in the years since Lizzie McGuire was last on our screens, Alex has gone on to win two Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Susie Myerson in the comedy-drama series, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Outside of acting, Alex is a mother of two children, Barnaby Borstein Douglas and Henrietta Borstein Douglas, which she co-parents with her ex-husband, actor Jackson Douglous.

Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2OJy_0a7lw5Di00
Robert Carradine had already starred in a number of films before appearing in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Before taking on the role of the under pressure dad to Lizzie and Matt, Robert Carradine had already appeared in many movies, including Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets and The Cowboys with legendary actor, John Wayne.

Since starring in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, the dad of three has appeared in reality TV shows such as Celebrity Wife Swap and hosted King of the Nerds with his former Revenge of the Nerds co-star, Curtis Armstrong.

Outside of work, Robert is a huge motorcycle fan and also ran the Rolex 24 race at Daytona in 200, finishing 61st overall.

Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaIts_0a7lw5Di00
Hallie Todd now works on a number of projects behind the scenes alongside her family.

Since playing the role of Jo McGuire in the hit Lizzie McGuire franchise, Hallie Todd has continued to work in the industry behind the scenes.

The mother of one often works alongside her producer husband Glenn Withrow and most recently starred in The Last Champion which she also co-wrote and produced.

Before the show's cancelation, Hallie was set to reprise her role of Lizzie and Jake’s mum for the Lizzie McGuire reboot.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

353K+
Followers
70K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Armstrong
Person
Robert Carradine
Person
Jake Thomas
Person
Alex Borstein
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Hilary Duff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Stars#Film Series#Original Comedy Series#Animated Series#The Walt Disney Pictures#Pg#Canadian#Colourpop#Ncis#Criminal Minds#American#Greek#Omega#Irish Arts Centre#Cowboys#Rolex#Legendary Actor#Actor Jackson Douglous#Pop Stars#Film Appearances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesElite Daily

These Theories About Hulu's 'How I Met Your Father' Spinoff Are Legendary

Few shows in TV history had quite the fandom and star power of CBS' How I Met Your Mother. With clever gags, heartwarming moments, a phenomenal cast, and plenty of seasons (nine in total) to tell the intertwining stories, it was one of those shows everyone seemed to love. And while it's been a while since the 2014 finale, the series is finally getting the spinoff fans have been wanting for. Naturally, speculation about the upcoming show has come out in full force, and the many theories out there about Hulu's How I Met Your Father would certainly make for one amazing show.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Hilary Duff Says There Was a Point In Her Life When She "Couldn't Stand Lizzie McGuire"

We'll likely never end our mourning for what could have been the best revival of a series ever: Lizzie McGuire 2.0. The reboot was canned after filming just two episodes due to conflicting views of how the title character, played by Hilary Duff, should be portrayed as a 30-something living in New York City. But during a May 6th appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Duff said that though she's sad about the revival's death, she's happy to have briefly played Lizzie again having come to appreciate the character more in her adulthood.
CelebritiesDigital Courier

Hilary Duff feels 'protective' of Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff is "very protective" of Lizzie McGuire. The 33-year-old actress reprised the role for a planned Disney+ series but it was axed after she filmed two episodes and she's explained that while it "only made sense" for her and creator Terri Minsky to take the programme in a more adult direction in line with the current age of both the character and the show's original fans, the streaming service had other ideas.
Family Relationshipsfemalefirst.co.uk

Hilary Duff: My kids love having a baby sibling

Hilary Duff’s children have been “really loving” toward their new sibling after the 'Younger' star gave birth to a daughter in late March. Hilary Duff’s children have been “really loving” toward their new sibling. The ‘Younger’ star welcomed her third child, a daughter named Mae, on March 24 and has...
TV & VideosPopculture

Hilary Duff Reveals Details Behind 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Cancellation

Fans of the Disney Channel classic show Lizzie McGuire were thrilled when Disney+ announced that they would be rebooting the series with Hilary Duff returning as the iconic character. The series would follow 30-year-old Lizzie as she pursues a career in fashion, and most of the original cast was slated to return. However, after the pilot was filmed, Disney decided to scrap the project. Duff shared her disappointment on Instagram, and followed up on The Jess Cagle Show, explaining that the project wasn't "family-friendly" enough for Disney+.
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

Hilary Duff Opens Up As To Why The Lizzie McGuire Revival Got Canceled

It looks like Hilary Duff and the powers to be at Disney just weren’t seeing eye-to-eye. The Hollywood actress recently opened up about the reason why the Lizzie McGuire revival didn’t come about, suggesting that she perhaps didn’t like the direction that Disney wanted to take with her former character. Here’s what she has to say.
CelebritiesKXLY

Hilary Duff: Life has been crazy since welcoming baby number three

Hilary Duff says life has been “crazy” since she welcomed her third child. The 33-year-old actress welcomed a daughter named Mae James with her husband Matthew Koma – with whom she also has two-year-old daughter Banks Violet – on March 24, and has said that whilst she’s loving life as a parent of three, things have gotten much harder with a new baby around the house.
Relationshipsnewfolks.com

5 incredible movies on Disney+ to entertain the kids on the road

Family road trips are so much fun. The actual travel part is almost as exciting as finally arriving at your destination. But for kids and teens, not so much. The idea of sitting in a car next to your siblings for an extended period of time isn’t necessarily appealing, especially when surrounded by luggage. Thankfully, unlike when we were kids, there’s the ability to watch Disney+ movies on the road. Even better are road-trip movies to get the kiddos inspired for those lengthy miles on the road. If you’re packing the car to head out, be sure to pack the devices to make the miles pass by more quickly. Then, be sure the kids tune in to these fun movies that are certain to ignite wanderlust.
Morgan, MNsouthernminn.com

Disenchanted: Disney casts newcomer Gabby Baldacchino as Morgan

Disney has cast Gabby Baldacchino in 'Disenchanted'. The newcomer will make her feature film debut as Morgan - daughter of Patrick Dempsey's character Robert Philip - in the highly anticipated sequel to 2007's 'Enchanted'. In a brilliant video shared on Twitter, Baldacchino was seen on screen thinking she was doing...