Miami Real Estate Posts Best April Sales Month in History; Existing Condo Sales Jump 234.2% as Buyers Act on Higher Inventory
MIAMI (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Miami-Dade County real estate posted its best April sales month in history as pent-up demand, more U.S. individuals and companies moving to South Florida, and record-low mortgage rates fueled a double-digit sales increase for the eighth consecutive month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system.www.sfgate.com