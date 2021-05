Paducah community members are holding a free concert Saturday to help fundraise for a mural on a water tower expressing a spirit of unity in McCracken County. The concert at the Noble Park amphitheatre will be raising funds for a mural painting that's been planned for months, picturing Black and white shaking hands in front of an American flag, along with the phrase “United We Stand.” The water tower mural would be displayed across from a large Confederate flag on private property, that has been displayed for years next to Interstate 24.